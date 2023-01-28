Two new ministerial secretaries appointed

An Extraordinary Gazette was published yesterday (27 Jan.), pertaining to the appointment of two new secretaries to two ministries.

Accordingly, W. A. Chulananda Perera has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, for a period of three months, while R. M.W. S. Samaradiwakara was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development.

The appointments were made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, with effect from 20 January 2023, in terms of Article 52(1) of the Constitution.