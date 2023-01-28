US envoy meets Sri Lanka navy commander

The Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung met with the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters in Colombo yesterday (27 Jan.).

While several views on matters of bilateral importance were exchanged during the discussion, Chung also extended her best wishes to Vice Admiral Perera for his appointment as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony C. Nelson and Naval Attaché Lieutenant Commander Richard Lister at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo and Naval Assistant to Commander of the Navy, Commodore Kosala Warnakulasooriya were also present on this occasion.

The event drew to a close with an exchange of mementos, as a gesture of goodwill.