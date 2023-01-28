PUCSL to take CEB to court if power interruptions continue

January 28, 2023   03:45 pm

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today dismissed the claims of the Secretary to the Ministry of Power & Energy that the officials who participated in the recent discussion with the Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) were coerced into agreeing to an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Calling a special media briefing today (Jan. 28), Janaka Ratnayake attributed the confusion about the uninterrupted supply of power to the arbitrary conduct of the Power & Energy Minister.

No one was coerced at the HRCSL meeting, Ratnayake said, vowing to seek legal action against the CEB if the electricity is not supplied without interruption in compliance with the directives of the PUCSL.

The PUCSL is of the view that the power interruptions should not take place until the end of the Advanced Level examination on February 17, he stressed, adding that the commission rejected the CEB’s request for power cuts to be imposed today.

Ratnayake also mentioned that the PUCSL has sought the legal opinion of the Attorney General with regard to the proposed electricity tariff revision. The Attorney General’s advice on the matter is expected to be received on Monday, he added, noting that the proposed tariff revision is against the provisions of the Electricity Act.

