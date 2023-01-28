Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds, rough seas

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west and north-westwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around January 31, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west and north-westwards and reach near the east coast of Sri Lanka on February 01.

Wind speed will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

The Meteorology Department advised the naval and fishing communities to refrain from venturing into the sea areas bounded by (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E) within the next 24 hours.

Those who are out in the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.