Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds, rough seas

Met. Dept. issues advisory for gusty winds, rough seas

January 28, 2023   05:27 pm

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west and north-westwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around January 31, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west and north-westwards and reach near the east coast of Sri Lanka on February 01.

Wind speed will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

The Meteorology Department advised the naval and fishing communities to refrain from venturing into the sea areas bounded by (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E) within the next 24 hours.

Those who are out in the aforementioned sea regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Businesspersons to take legal action if talks with President on 'unfair taxation' unsuccessful

Businesspersons to take legal action if talks with President on 'unfair taxation' unsuccessful

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.28

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.28

Manusath Derana joins hands with Atlas to help children in need

Manusath Derana joins hands with Atlas to help children in need

Will not allow 13th Amendment to be fully implemented  Ven. Induragare Dhammaratana Thero

Will not allow 13th Amendment to be fully implemented  Ven. Induragare Dhammaratana Thero

Another Election Commission member receives death threats

Another Election Commission member receives death threats

CAA conducts raids against traders selling eggs above maximum retail price

CAA conducts raids against traders selling eggs above maximum retail price

Illegal gem mining activities contaminates a lake in Ratnapura

Illegal gem mining activities contaminates a lake in Ratnapura