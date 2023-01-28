Another Election Commission member receives death threats

Another member of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has reportedly been threatened to resign from his position.

It is reported that M. M. Mohamed, has received death threats over a phone call last night (27 Jan.), to resign from his position within the Commission.

Meanwhile, Commission Member S. B. Diwaratne, who received such threats earlier this month, was also reportedly threatened again last night, demanding the same.

On 18 January, two members of the Election Commission, namely S. B. Diwaratne and K. P. P Pathirana, received death threats, demanding that they resign from their posts, into which an investigation has already been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

They were also provided with the required police protection upon informing the Chairman of the Commission in this regard, while the CID also inspected their residences, and recorded statements from those related.

Moreover, speaking at a press conference held today (Jan. 28), Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi noted that all three threats had been made via the same phone number.