Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

A few showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Aeras:

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengalis very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around 31st January 2023.

Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach near east coast of Sri Lanka on 01st February 2023.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60 kmph in sea areas between (Equator - 05 N) and between (85E – 95E). Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area during the next 24 hour.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the cost extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the cost extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and sea areas off the cost extending from Pottuvil to Matara via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.