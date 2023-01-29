Preliminary arrangements underway for ballot paper printing

The Department of Government Printing says that the initial work required for the printing of ballot papers related to upcoming Local Government (LG) elections is currently underway.

The Government Printer Gangani Liyanage mentioned that the initial process of printing ballot papers, including the inspections related to the printing, are expected to be completed immediately.

Mrs. Liyanage pointed out that the typographical errors and corrections of ballot papers will be re-checked and its accuracy will be re-examined by the Election Commission and the other work related to printing will be carried out these days.

Then, the printing of official ballot papers are scheduled to be carried out within next week, she added.

Mrs. Liyanage, further stated that the printing of other documents required for the LG election is already being carried out by the Government Printing Department.