Body found in Upper Kotmale Reservoir

Police have found the body of a male in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

Police said that they have initiated an investigation according to information received that a body of a deceased male was found in the area near the Nanu Oya estate in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

The deceased person has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Mount Vernon Estate area of Pathana, the police said.

It is reported that a wallet has also been found near the victim’s body, according to Police.

The police stated that the dead body has been placed at the Nuwara Eliya Hospital for post-mortem examination.