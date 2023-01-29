Body found in Upper Kotmale Reservoir

Body found in Upper Kotmale Reservoir

January 29, 2023   10:33 am

Police have found the body of a male in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

Police said that they have initiated an investigation according to information received that a body of a deceased male was found in the area near the Nanu Oya estate in the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.

The deceased person has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Mount Vernon Estate area of Pathana, the police said.

It is reported that a wallet has also been found near the victim’s body, according to Police.

The police stated that the dead body has been placed at the Nuwara Eliya Hospital for post-mortem examination.

