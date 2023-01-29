Ibrahim Solih wins Maldivian Democratic Party presidential primary, gets ticket

Ibrahim Solih wins Maldivian Democratic Party presidential primary, gets ticket

January 29, 2023   11:04 am

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih won the presidential primary election of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) on Saturday, reported avas.mv.

This is the first time in the Maldives’ history that a sitting president has run in a re-election primary.

President Solih faced off against the party’s President and Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, and has received 19,096 votes so far, compared to Nasheed’s 12,005 votes. President Solih received 61 per cent of the votes cast, according to avas.mv.

During his campaign, President Solih stated that the MDP would have a future in Maldives politics by collaborating with other parties.

He has repeatedly stated that he will form a coalition with other parties, which he refers to as the “winning formula,” in order to continue the MDP’s rule.

Despite several challenges, President Solih’s clear victory in Saturday’s election secures him the presidential ticket of the Maldives’ largest political party.

Solih, 60, who assumed the presidency in 2018 for a five-year term, is the 7th President of the Republic of Maldives. He will run for the post of President in the September election.

Source - ANI
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM Gunawardena says tourism industry can provide biggest strength to economy (English)

PM Gunawardena says tourism industry can provide biggest strength to economy (English)

Special traffic plan in place for Independence Day rehearsals (English)

Special traffic plan in place for Independence Day rehearsals (English)

Agri. Minister orders probe after farmers found worms in urea fertilizer provided by govt

Agri. Minister orders probe after farmers found worms in urea fertilizer provided by govt

Special traffic plan in Colombo for Independence Day rehearsals

Special traffic plan in Colombo for Independence Day rehearsals

DG of Animal Production & Health Dept. reiterates egg imports from India cant be allowed

DG of Animal Production & Health Dept. reiterates egg imports from India cant be allowed

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

PUCSL to seek legal actions against CEB if power cuts continue (English)

PUCSL to seek legal actions against CEB if power cuts continue (English)