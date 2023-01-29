Death threats to Election Commission members: Police say phone calls made from abroad

Sri Lanka Police says investigations have revealed that the death threats to the members of the Election Commission via phone calls have been carried out from a foreign country.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated an investigation regarding the relevant phone calls.

Three members of the Election Commission have received death threats through phone calls so far, and they have made complaints to the Police regarding the threats.

Furthermore, SSP Nihal Thalduwa mentioned that preliminary investigations have been initiated in accordance with the received complaints.

The Election Commission member M. M. Mohamed, had received death threats over a phone call on January 27, to resign from his position in the Commission.

Meanwhile, Commission Member S. B. Diwaratne, who received such threats earlier this month, was also reportedly threatened once again the same day, demanding the same.

On 18 January, two members of the Election Commission, namely S. B. Diwaratne and K. P. P Pathirana, hadreceived death threats, demanding that they resign from their posts, following which an investigation has already been launched by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

They were also provided with the required police protection upon informing the Chairman of the Commission in this regard, while the CID also inspected their residences, and recorded statements from those related.

Moreover, speaking at a press conference held yesterday (Jan. 28), Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi noted that all three threats had been made using the same phone number.