Very heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Very heavy showers expected in parts of the island

January 30, 2023   07:57 am

The Meteorology Department says the well-marked low pressure area over the southeast bay of Bengal is likely to move west northwestwards towards the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on 01st of February. 

Rainy condition over the island will be increased due to its effect from today’s evening, especially showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Central provinces. 

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the island during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengalis very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around 30th January 2023. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach near east coast of Sri Lanka on 01st February 2023.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (04N - 12 N) and between (85E – 100E). Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area during the next 24 hour.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas around the island will be moderate, rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)

SJB commences local government election campaign in Kurunegala (English)

SJB commences local government election campaign in Kurunegala (English)

PUCSL Chairman and Energy Minister clash over power cuts during A/L exam (English)

PUCSL Chairman and Energy Minister clash over power cuts during A/L exam (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.29

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.29

285 suspects nabbed with narcotics in joint raids by tri-forces and police

285 suspects nabbed with narcotics in joint raids by tri-forces and police

Award-winning authors to quit writing over unauthorized distribution by 'PDF' racket

Award-winning authors to quit writing over unauthorized distribution by 'PDF' racket

Printing of ballot papers for Local Government Election to begin next week

Printing of ballot papers for Local Government Election to begin next week