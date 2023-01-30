Very heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says the well-marked low pressure area over the southeast bay of Bengal is likely to move west northwestwards towards the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on 01st of February.

Rainy condition over the island will be increased due to its effect from today’s evening, especially showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Central provinces.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the island during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The low-pressure area located over the Southeast Bay of Bengalis very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal Sea area around 30th January 2023. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and reach near east coast of Sri Lanka on 01st February 2023.

Wind speeds will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (04N - 12 N) and between (85E – 100E). Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area during the next 24 hour.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas around the island will be moderate, rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.