Former Maldives President Gayoom meets Sri Lankan President

Former Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who is currently in in Sri Lanka for a personal visit, has met with the country’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The former Minister of State for Economic Development Faris Maumoon, accompanied Gayoom on his trip, according to Maldivian media reports.

Gayoom met with Wickremesinghe at Sri Lankan President’s Office on Friday, where the two spoke about the bilateral ties between the two countries. The two spoke about ways of improving the longstanding cooperation. He also thanked the Sri Lankan government for the strong and close bond the country maintained with the Maldives during his presidency.

At the meeting, Wickremesinghe thanked the Maldives government for its continued support during its economic crisis which began in 2021.

The former Maldives president was conferred the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana’ in 2008, which is the highest Sri Lankan honour given to non-citizens and is especially reserved for heads of state and heads of government with whom Sri Lanka maintains friendly relations.

