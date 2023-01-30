Large-scale female drug dealer Disco arrested

A large-scale drug trafficker, by the name of Dharmakeerthi Udeni Inuka Perera, alias ‘Disco’, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force yesterday (29 Jan.) while in possession of drugs and sharp weapons.

The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Kaduwela, was arrested while in possession of 14 grams of heroin and four sharp weapons, based on a tip-off received by the STF.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect is a close associate of notorious underworld kingpin ‘Reuben’, who is currently residing in France.

Accordingly, the arrested suspect is believed to have been aiding and abetting activities operated by ‘Reuben’, including the trafficking of drugs and other organized crime, within Sri Lanka.