Large-scale female drug dealer Disco arrested

Large-scale female drug dealer Disco arrested

January 30, 2023   11:01 am

A large-scale drug trafficker, by the name of Dharmakeerthi Udeni Inuka Perera, alias ‘Disco’, has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force yesterday (29 Jan.) while in possession of drugs and sharp weapons. 

The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Kaduwela, was arrested while in possession of 14 grams of heroin and four sharp weapons, based on a tip-off received by the STF. 

Investigations also revealed that the suspect is a close associate of notorious underworld kingpin ‘Reuben’, who is currently residing in France. 

Accordingly, the arrested suspect is believed to have been aiding and abetting activities operated by ‘Reuben’, including the trafficking of drugs and other organized crime, within Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)

SJB commences local government election campaign in Kurunegala (English)

SJB commences local government election campaign in Kurunegala (English)

PUCSL Chairman and Energy Minister clash over power cuts during A/L exam (English)

PUCSL Chairman and Energy Minister clash over power cuts during A/L exam (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.29

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.29

285 suspects nabbed with narcotics in joint raids by tri-forces and police

285 suspects nabbed with narcotics in joint raids by tri-forces and police

Award-winning authors to quit writing over unauthorized distribution by 'PDF' racket

Award-winning authors to quit writing over unauthorized distribution by 'PDF' racket

Printing of ballot papers for Local Government Election to begin next week

Printing of ballot papers for Local Government Election to begin next week