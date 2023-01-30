Two underworld figures nabbed in STF raids

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two underworld figures during special raids carried out in Kaduwela and Ambalangoda areas.

Accordingly, large-scale drug trafficker and organized criminal gang member Malalage Sudath Kithsiri Thushara, alias ‘Weliwita Sudda’, was arrested in a raid carried out by the STF at Kotelawala, Kaduewela yesterday (29).

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the STF, leading to the arrest of the 46-year-old, who had also been in possession of 13 grams of heroin at the time of the arrest.

Meanwhile, Thuppahi Mudalige, alias ‘Adadola Ranga’, identified as a close associate of notorious crime figure Sobanahandi Jayalath de Silva, alias ‘Karandeniye Sudda’, was also arrested in the Ambalangoda Police division yesterday.

The 33-year-old was arrested while with 15 grams of heroin following a raid carried out at Temple Road in Adadola, Wathugedara, based on information received by the STF.