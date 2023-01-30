LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted

The Chairman of the Election Commission says that all relevant documents received from District Returning Officers to hold the Local Government Election on March 09, have been sent to the Government Printer to be gazetted.

The Department of Government Information (DGI) had stated yesterday that the Gazette notification to commence the Local Government (LG) Election process, with the signatures of the Chairman and other members of the Election Commission, has still not been sent to the Government Printer for publication.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson from the Election Commission had stated that there is no such requirement for the members of the Election Commission to send a Gazette notification to be published regarding the LG election process.

Furthermore, the Election Commission stated that the relevant documents will be issued by the District Returning Officers and that it will be issued within the next two days.