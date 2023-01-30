LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted

LG polls: Election chief says all relevant documents sent to be gazetted

January 30, 2023   02:20 pm

The Chairman of the Election Commission says that all relevant documents received from District Returning Officers to hold the Local Government Election on March 09, have been sent to the Government Printer to be gazetted. 

The Department of Government Information (DGI) had stated yesterday that the Gazette notification to commence the Local Government (LG) Election process, with the signatures of the Chairman and other members of the Election Commission, has still not been sent to the Government Printer for publication.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson from the Election Commission had stated that there is no such requirement for the members of the Election Commission to send a Gazette notification to be published regarding the LG election process.

Furthermore, the Election Commission stated that the relevant documents will be issued by the District Returning Officers and that it will be issued within the next two days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

Constitutional Council to meet for the second time

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.01.30

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Over 4,000 dengue cases reported across the island in January 2023

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Massive fines imposed on shop owners selling eggs above control price

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period

Torchlit protest against imposing power cuts during A/L exam period

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

285 arrested for drug related crimes in special joint operations by security forces and police (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister's visit reset bilateral relations - Sri Lankan envoy (English)