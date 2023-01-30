No power cuts for two days - CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says there will be no power cuts for two days as the Water Management Secretariat has decided to release water from reservoirs to avoid possible spilling as heavy rains are expected in catchment areas.

Accordingly, no power cuts will be imposed today (Jan. 30) and tomorrow (Jan. 31) as a result, the Chairman of the CEB Nalinda Ilangakoon said.

Earlier today, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) said that the Water Management Secretariat had agreed to release adequate amount of water from reservoirs in order generate sufficient hydro power for the next couple of days.