Weather advisory issued for heavy rain and strong winds

January 30, 2023   05:02 pm

The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move west northwestwards towards the eastern coast of Sri Lanka on 01st of February, says the Meteorology Department. 

Issuing an advisory, it said rainy condition over the island will be increased under the influence of this system on 31st of January and 01st of February and very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thunder showers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in North-Western and Northern provinces and Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds about (50-60) kmph can be expected at times over the Eastern, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mullaitivu, Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

