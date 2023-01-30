Constitutional Council approves several judicial appointments

January 30, 2023   06:23 pm

The Constitutional Council met today (30) in Parliament presided by the Speaker and the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Communications Department of the Parliament said. 

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, Members of Parliament Sagara Kariyawasam, other council members Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere, Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne were present at the Council meeting held, it said.

MP Kabir Hashim had informed his inability to attend this meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Constitutional Council considered the recommendation of the President to appoint K.P. Fernando, President of the Court of Appeal as a Judge of the Supreme Court, to the post which fell vacant with the retirement of L. T. B. Dehideniya, Judge of the Supreme Court. The Constitutional Council unanimously approved the above recommendation. 

Further the Constitutional Council unanimously approved the nomination of N. B. P. D. S. Karunarathna, Judge of the Court of Appeal to be appointed as the President of the Court of Appeal, and the nomination of Mr M.A.R. Marikkar, High Court Judge to be appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal to the resultant vacancies.  

The Constitutional Council further decided to publish the advertisement on newspapers of 1st February 2023, calling for applications for the appointment as Members of the Commissions specified in Schedule to Article 41B of the Constitution. 

Draft format of the application would be published on the Official Parliament website while the deadline to submit applications is 15th February 2023, it said.

 

