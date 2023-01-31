Two youths arrested for videotaping parliament complex

Two youths arrested for videotaping parliament complex

January 31, 2023   12:58 pm

Officers of the Parliamentary Police Division have arrested two people who took videos of the high-security zone in parliament.

Later, the two suspects have been handed over to the Thalangama Police.

The duo had entered the high-security area of the Parliament near the War Heroes Monument on the parliament grounds and videotaped the parliament complex on the evening of January 29, the police said.

The arrested suspects, aged between 22 and 31 years, are the residents of Jaffna and Cinnamon Garden areas, according to police.

The suspects have been ordered to be remanded in custody until February 07, after being produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Jan. 30).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF "PRIME TIME" - 2023.01.30

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)