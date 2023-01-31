Two youths arrested for videotaping parliament complex

Officers of the Parliamentary Police Division have arrested two people who took videos of the high-security zone in parliament.

Later, the two suspects have been handed over to the Thalangama Police.

The duo had entered the high-security area of the Parliament near the War Heroes Monument on the parliament grounds and videotaped the parliament complex on the evening of January 29, the police said.

The arrested suspects, aged between 22 and 31 years, are the residents of Jaffna and Cinnamon Garden areas, according to police.

The suspects have been ordered to be remanded in custody until February 07, after being produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Jan. 30).