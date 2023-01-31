Cabinet green-lights amendments to Act on social security tax

Cabinet green-lights amendments to Act on social security tax

January 31, 2023   01:31 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (30 Jan.) approved several amendments to be made to the Social Security Contribution Levy Act No. 25 of 2022 (SSCL Act).

Accordingly, the introduction of all said amendments and the preparation of a draft Bill in this regard, with the required advice for the drafting of laws, were approved by the Cabinet.

As per the SSCL Act, any person carrying on the business of supplying financial services, exceeding an annual taxable turnover of Rs. 120 million, is required to pay a social security tax of 2.5%.

Meanwhile, the proposals for the 2023 Budget have excluded automobiles and equipment used for the aid of disabled persons from the social security tax.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

NEWS IN BRIEF

NEWS IN BRIEF "PRIME TIME" - 2023.01.30

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

HRCSL files contempt case against top officials over power cuts during A/L exam

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Rooftof Solar to be installed in 11,219 locations - Minister (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

Finance State Minister on what will happen if Sri Lanka fails to reach deal with IMF (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)

No power cuts for two days - CEB (English)