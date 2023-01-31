Over 80,700 candidates contesting LG election

Over 80,700 candidates from 58 registered political parties and 329 independent groups are due to contest the upcoming Local Government (LG) election, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka stated.

Accordingly, a total of 80,720 candidates will be contesting for 339 local bodies in the election.

The 2023 LG election is scheduled to be held on 09 March.

Meanwhile, all relevant documents received from District Returning Officers to hold the election have been sent to the Government Printer to be gazette, the Chairman of the Commission assured, while the initial work required for the printing of ballot papers is also underway.