CCPI-based inflation further drops to 54.2% in January

January 31, 2023   03:49 pm

The Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) inflation based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) decreased to 54.2% in January 2023 from 57.2% seen in December 2022, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Meanwhile, Y-o-Y food inflation has dropped to 60.1% in January 2023 from 64.4% in December 2022, it said quoting the latest data.

According to the department’s report, Y-o-Y non-food group inflation decreased to 51% in January 2023 from 53.4% in December 2022.

