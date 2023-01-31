Easter Attacks: Catholic Church refuses to accept Sirisenas apology

Easter Attacks: Catholic Church refuses to accept Sirisenas apology

January 31, 2023   03:55 pm

Father Jude Chryshatha, the National Director for Social Communication, has asserted the Catholic Churchs refusal of former President Maithripala Sirisenas recent apology for the Easter Sunday terror attacks of 2019.

Accordingly, Father Chryshantha noted that the Catholic Church will not accept the apology made by the former President.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today (31 Jan.), Sirisena publicly apologized to the Catholic community of Sri Lanka for the 2019 attacks, which took place during his tenure as President.

He also assured that he is currently taking all means necessary to pay the fine of Rs. 100 million imposed on him by the courts in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura