Father Jude Chryshatha, the National Director for Social Communication, has asserted the Catholic Churchs refusal of former President Maithripala Sirisenas recent apology for the Easter Sunday terror attacks of 2019.

Accordingly, Father Chryshantha noted that the Catholic Church will not accept the apology made by the former President.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today (31 Jan.), Sirisena publicly apologized to the Catholic community of Sri Lanka for the 2019 attacks, which took place during his tenure as President.

He also assured that he is currently taking all means necessary to pay the fine of Rs. 100 million imposed on him by the courts in this regard.