Kalutara Sudda arrested with two female accomplices

Kalutara Sudda arrested with two female accomplices

January 31, 2023   04:59 pm

Notorious underworld figure ‘Kalutara Sudda’, who was wanted for nine crimes, has been arrested by Sri Lanka Police, together with two other females who are believed to have aided the suspect.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out in Panadura based on information receive by the Western Province Intelligence Unit.

The 30-year-old suspect revealed that the female suspects who had aided him were the mother and sister of an acquaintance he had made while in prison.

Accordingly, the two females, aged 63 and 42, are believed to have pawned the gold jewellery stolen by ‘Kalutara Sudda’.

Police later recovered the gold, worth nearly Rs. 3 million, from the Moratuwa and Panadura areas, where the stolen items had been sold.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspect was directly involved in the recent house robberies and snatching of gold necklaces in the Alubomulla and Pinwatte areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura