Kalutara Sudda arrested with two female accomplices

Notorious underworld figure ‘Kalutara Sudda’, who was wanted for nine crimes, has been arrested by Sri Lanka Police, together with two other females who are believed to have aided the suspect.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out in Panadura based on information receive by the Western Province Intelligence Unit.

The 30-year-old suspect revealed that the female suspects who had aided him were the mother and sister of an acquaintance he had made while in prison.

Accordingly, the two females, aged 63 and 42, are believed to have pawned the gold jewellery stolen by ‘Kalutara Sudda’.

Police later recovered the gold, worth nearly Rs. 3 million, from the Moratuwa and Panadura areas, where the stolen items had been sold.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspect was directly involved in the recent house robberies and snatching of gold necklaces in the Alubomulla and Pinwatte areas.