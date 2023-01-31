Youth found mysteriously injured at hotel in Kesbewa dies

Youth found mysteriously injured at hotel in Kesbewa dies

January 31, 2023   05:29 pm

A 26-year-old, who is believed to have fallen from the top of a three-storied building in a hotel, has died today (Jan. 31).

The incident has taken place this morning in the Kasbewa area, and the deceased has been identified as a cashier, who was employed at the said hotel, the police said.

Kasbewa Police stated that the 26-year-old, who is named Ridma Tharanga, is a resident of the Peiris Watta area in Warakapitiya, Denipitiya, and that he had been working at the hotel for two and a half years.

During police interrogations, an employee of the hotel divulged that the hotel was closed for business at around 11 p.m. last night (Jan. 30). At around 2.00 a.m. this morning, he had found the cashier lying in front of the hotel building, wounded. Later, he rushed the injured youth to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital after notifying the owner of the hotel, according to police.

The police stated that the youth succumbed to his injuries upon hospitalization.

The investigation officers have also focused on a motorcycle that had toppled near the place of the incident.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased had been continuously talking to someone over the phone last night.

Accordingly, police investigations are underway to determine whether the incident can be ruled as a murder

