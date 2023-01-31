Sri Lanka will receive IMF assistance soon  US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has assured that assistance due from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Sri Lanka is likely to speed up with the cooperation of all countries.

The US diplomat made this assurance while in a meeting with State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe earlier today (31 Jan.).

Accordingly, Chung had stated that foreign countries are now in the process of further confirming their credibility regarding the Sri Lankan Government’s debt restructuring programme, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance revealed.

Meanwhile, speaking on the efforts taken by the Government to maintain financial stability, Ambassador Chung noted that despite the unpopular reforms taken in this regard, the unity shown by working together as a country must be appreciated.

Thus, the diplomat assured that Sri Lanka will obtain favourable decisions from their international creditor, and will be able achieve a more stable economy soon, towards which the US Government too, will continue to give their fullest support.