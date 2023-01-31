Sri Lanka will receive IMF assistance soon  US Ambassador

Sri Lanka will receive IMF assistance soon  US Ambassador

January 31, 2023   05:50 pm

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, has assured that assistance due from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Sri Lanka is likely to speed up with the cooperation of all countries.

The US diplomat made this assurance while in a meeting with State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe earlier today (31 Jan.).

Accordingly, Chung had stated that foreign countries are now in the process of further confirming their credibility regarding the Sri Lankan Government’s debt restructuring programme, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance revealed.

Meanwhile, speaking on the efforts taken by the Government to maintain financial stability, Ambassador Chung noted that despite the unpopular reforms taken in this regard, the unity shown by working together as a country must be appreciated.

Thus, the diplomat assured that Sri Lanka will obtain favourable decisions from their international creditor, and will be able achieve a more stable economy soon, towards which the US Government too, will continue to give their fullest support.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested