Special arrangements made for physically disabled voters at 2023 LG election

January 31, 2023   06:27 pm

Voters who suffer from either partial or full visual impairment, or any other physical disability, will be allowed to be accompanied by another to the polling station to assist them when casting their vote at the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, legal provisions have already been made in this regard, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Moreover, a special transport service will also be available to those who are unable to travel to and from their respective polling stations owing to physical disabilities.

All persons in need of such assistance have been requested to fill the required application form and submit it to their respective District Returning Officers.
The relevant notice and the application form have been attached below;

