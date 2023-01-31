Police Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (31 Jan.) arrested a Police officer who had solicited a bribe of over Rs. 300,000.

Accordingly, the relevant officer had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 350,000 to refrain from arresting the accused involved in a pending case of abuse and rape at the Anuradhapura High Court.

The officer, identified as a Sergeant of the Medawachchiya Police Station, was arrested at the residence of the accused, in the Konakumbukgollawa area of Medawachchiya.