Police Officer arrested for soliciting bribe
January 31, 2023 07:14 pm
Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (31 Jan.) arrested a Police officer who had solicited a bribe of over Rs. 300,000.
Accordingly, the relevant officer had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 350,000 to refrain from arresting the accused involved in a pending case of abuse and rape at the Anuradhapura High Court.
The officer, identified as a Sergeant of the Medawachchiya Police Station, was arrested at the residence of the accused, in the Konakumbukgollawa area of Medawachchiya.