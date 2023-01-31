Police Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

Police Officer arrested for soliciting bribe

January 31, 2023   07:14 pm

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (31 Jan.) arrested a Police officer who had solicited a bribe of over Rs. 300,000.

Accordingly, the relevant officer had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. 350,000 to refrain from arresting the accused involved in a pending case of abuse and rape at the Anuradhapura High Court.

The officer, identified as a Sergeant of the Medawachchiya Police Station, was arrested at the residence of the accused, in the Konakumbukgollawa area of Medawachchiya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

Income for Jan 2023 far below monthly expenditure estimates - President

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.01.31

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Negombo Municipal Council develops citizen database based on GSI

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Election Commission summons LG commissioners & assistant commissioners for discussion

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Maithripala Sirisena says he will contest next presidential election

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested

Another suspect who acted as an intermediary in kidney transplant racket arrested