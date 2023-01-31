PUCSL decides not to enact interim tariff revision with retrospective effect

The members of Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) have unanimously decided not to implement an interim tariff revision with a retrospective effect.

The decision taken by the electricity sector regulator’s members was communicated by the PUCSL chairman, Janaka Ratnayake.

Earlier this month, Ratnayake raised concerns about the electricity tariff revision which was green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers, had stated that it cannot be implemented with retrospective effect, as per the Electricity Act.

Later, there was a rift in the PUCSL as two of its members went back on the decision taken at the commission’s board meeting and agreed to implement the tariff revision retrospectively, following a meeting with the President. It was reported that Ratnayake had not been invited to the said meeting.

Last week, the PUCSL told the National Council that its members have taken a unanimous decision to send relevant documents to the Attorney General, seeking advice on the possibility of increasing electricity tariffs retrospectively and prompt approval for the move.

At the National Council meeting, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera had recalled the electricity charges revision in 2014, which came into effect retrospectively.