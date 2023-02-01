Very heavy showers above 150mm expected in several areas

The depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, lay centered near 8.4°N and 82.9°E, about 180km of east of Trincomalee yesterday night and it is likely to move west-Southwest ward and reach the east coast of Sri Lanka this morning.

Cloudy sky will prevail over most parts of the island and Showers or thundershowers will occur at times, says the Meteorology Department.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces.

Strong winds about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Central provinces and strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

It is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas around the Island.

For Southeast Bay of Bengal and South-West Bay of Bengal:

Wind speeds will be 30-50 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (05N - 12 N) and between (78E – 88E).

Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas. Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area till 02nd February.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas will be rough and very rough at times with the swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m height) off the coast extending fromPottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanthurai. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.