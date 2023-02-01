US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland meets President

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland meets President

February 1, 2023   11:34 am

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, met Presdient Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago (01 Feb.).

During the discussion that ensued, Wickremesinghe thanked the US Government for its continued support during challenging times, while the US official pledged the US Government’s support towards the island nation’s ongoing efforts towards recovery.

Nuland arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this morning, on an official visit to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations.

Upon her arrival, Nuland was received by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

