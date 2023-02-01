Red weather alert issued for several districts

February 1, 2023   11:46 am

The Meteorology Department issued a ‘Red’ alert warning at 10:00 a.m. today (01 Feb.), valid until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (02 Feb.).

Accordingly, the depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, currently lay centered near 8.2°N and 82.6°E, about 110km of east-southeast of Batticaloa as at 05:30 a.m. today, is likely to move west-Southwest ward and reach east coast of the island today.

Thus, high-risk level ‘red’ advisories for heavy rains have been issued for several districts in the Northern,  North Central, North Western and Eastern Provinces.

Very heavy showers of about 150mm are likely in the Trincomalee nd Puttalam districts, and in the Northern and North Central Provinces, while showers above 100mm are expected in the Kurungeala, Matale, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Meanwhile, red alerts were also issued for string winds across the Northern,  North Central, North Western and Eastern and Central Provinces, with strong winds of about 50-60 kmph to be expected in these localities, and winds of roughly 40-50 kmph likely in other areas.

People living in hilly areas, particularly those prone to landslides, and low-lying areas in river basins, have been urged to be vigilant by the Department.

For Sea Area:

Within the deep sea area of the Southwest Bay of Bengal, wind speeds of roughly 40-50 kmph are expected, and are likely to increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between 05N - 12 N and between 78E – 88E.

The Department further warned that heavy showers and very rough seas can also be expected.

Meanwhile, for sea areas around the island,  rough waves with a height of 2.5 – 3.0 meters are likely, along with strong winds gusting up to 55-60 kmph in seas off the coast extending from  Pottuvil to Puttalam via Batticalo, Trincomalee, Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

Thus, naval and fishing communities have been  advised not to venture into the sea areas bounded by 05N - 12 N and between 78E – 88E during the next 24 hours, while those who are already out at the aforementioned regions have been urged to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.

