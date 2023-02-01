Sri Lanka makes top 10 in Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023

Sri Lanka has been listed amongst the ‘50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023’ on travel website ‘Big 7 Travel’.

The island nation made it to the Top 10 of the list, ranking ninth, amongst Italy, England, France and USA.

The list is developed via a comprehensive scoring system that analyses the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, while sample surveys from the Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audiences and their global editorial team is also taken into account.

The final results are then subsequently ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

This is the fifth year that Big 7 Travel has revealed the world’s most Instagrammable destinations; Sydney came in at No.1 for both 2019 and 2020, Japan took the No.1 spot for 2021, while Singapore claimed the No.1 spot in 2022.

Listed below are the Top 10 Most Instagrammable Places in the World for 2023, while the full list is available here.

TOP 10 MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE PLACES WORLD 2023

1. Milan, Italy

2. London, England

3. Paris, France

4. Istanbul, Turkey

5. New York, USA

6. Nepal

7. Chicago, USA

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Sri Lanka

10. Sydney, Australia