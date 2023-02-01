Sri Lanka makes top 10 in Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023

Sri Lanka makes top 10 in Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023

February 1, 2023   12:16 pm

Sri Lanka has been listed amongst the ‘50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2023’ on travel website ‘Big 7 Travel’.

The island nation made it to the Top 10 of the list, ranking ninth, amongst Italy, England, France and USA.

The list is developed via a comprehensive scoring system that analyses the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, while sample surveys from the Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audiences and their global editorial team is also taken into account.

The final results are then subsequently ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

This is the fifth year that Big 7 Travel has revealed the world’s most Instagrammable destinations; Sydney came in at No.1 for both 2019 and 2020, Japan took the No.1 spot for 2021, while Singapore claimed the No.1 spot in 2022. 

Listed below are the Top 10 Most Instagrammable Places in the World for 2023, while the full list is available here.

 

TOP 10 MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE PLACES WORLD 2023
1. Milan, Italy
2. London, England
3. Paris, France
4. Istanbul, Turkey
5. New York, USA
6. Nepal
7. Chicago, USA
8. Bali, Indonesia
9. Sri Lanka
10. Sydney, Australia

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released from case filed under PTA

CCPI-based inflation further drops to 54.2% in January (English)

CCPI-based inflation further drops to 54.2% in January (English)

Maithripala says he will contest next presidential election (English)

Maithripala says he will contest next presidential election (English)

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura (English)

LG election results will prove Ranil & SLPP have no people's mandate - Anura (English)

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice (English)

HRCSL's petition against power cuts during A/L exam to be forwarded to Chief Justice (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.31

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.01.31

Kidney transplant racket: Police yet to record statements from hospital doctors

Kidney transplant racket: Police yet to record statements from hospital doctors