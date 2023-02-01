Wasantha Mudalige released on bail from three more cases

The Fort Magistrate’s Court today (01 Feb.) granted bail to Wasantha Mudalige, convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) over three cases against him.

Mudalige was also released on orders of Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis yesterday (31 Jan.), from the charges filed against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Delivering the order, the chief magistrate mentioned that the accused, who was detained since 22 August 2022, was not found to have committed any offices under the PTA.

The IUSF convener’s legal counsel had previously requested his release on the grounds that there are no sufficient levels of facts or evidence to remand him under the PTA.