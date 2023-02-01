PAFFREL sets up special unit to receive complaints on election law violations

Ahead of the Local Government (LG) election next month, the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has set up a special unit to receive complaints against violations of election laws.

The election monitoring organization urges the members of the public to inform of any incidents of bribing of voters, distribution of goods and misuse of public property including resources belonging to local government bodies for election campaigns and promotion of election candidates, making of new appointments and transfers and promotions offered during the election period.

The PAFFREL said it is closely monitoring and making necessary interventions to prevent such election law violations.

Accordingly, the members of public are advised to file complaints with this special unit set up at the PAFFREL head office regarding any acts of misdemeanors that may affect any candidate, voter or political party member.

The PAFFREL says this special unit, which comprises a well-experienced panel of lawyers, stands ready to provide expeditious solutions to the complainants by referring the matter to relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, a special contact number has been introduced for female LG election candidates to lodge complaints about any discriminatory activities they are subjected to during their campaign activities.

The complaints can be directed the PAFFREL’s special unit through the following contact numbers and e-mail addresses:

General - 011 2558570 / 011 2558571

Fax - 011 2558572 / 011 2558579

Hotline / WhatsApp - 075 3505245 (Sinhala)

Hotline / WhatsApp - 075 8989104 (Tamil)

E-mail - slgelection2023@gmail.com (Sinhala) / tlgelection2023@gmail.com (Tamil)

Special contact number for women candidates to make complaints - 075 8989120 (Hotline/WhatsApp)