Sri Lanka Navy to take part in Pakistans naval exercise AMAN

February 1, 2023   02:08 pm

The SLNS Samudura left for the Port of Karachi from Colombo yesterday (31 Jan.) to take part in the multinational naval exercise AMAN hosted by the Pakistan Navy. 

The ship is scheduled to take part in the eighth edition of ‘AMAN’ representing Sri Lanka Navy, at the directives of Commander of the Navy.

The departing ship was sent off amidst customary naval traditions at the port of Colombo.

The theme of this year’s exercise is ‘Together for Peace and Security’, and it will be held in Karachi from 10 to 14 February, with navies from 110 countries expected to join the multinational naval exercise.

Meanwhile, the exercise is primarily focused on maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean region and it encompasses both Harbour and Sea Phases. 

The SLNS Samudura is expected to attend a series of naval exercises including maritime security, counter piracy and humanitarian assistance, Replenishment at Sea (RAS), Manoeuvre and Formation, Firing Practices and Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) exercises in ‘AMAN’ – 2023.

Taking part in this nature of naval exercises is expected to open new avenues to the Sri Lanka Navy to build inter-operability with regional and extra-regional partners, exchange best practices and procedures in maritime operations and undertake new challenges within the maritime domain and collectively find solutions to overcome those issues.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of SLNS Samudura Captain DMDC Bandara exchanged views with regard to the exercise with the Deputy Area Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Rohitha Abeysinghe and Director Naval Operations, Commodore Buddhika Liyanagamage on board the SLNS Samudura, prior to departure.

Marking the significance of the occasion, the Commanding Officer of SLNS Samudura presented a memento to the Deputy Area Commander.

