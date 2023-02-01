Mudalige leaves court premises after being granted bail

Mudalige leaves court premises after being granted bail

February 1, 2023   04:03 pm

Convenor of Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, who was granted bail in three cases filed against him, left the Colombo Magistrate’s Court premises a short while ago.

The student leader was in custody for 167 days in total after he was arrested in August last year.

On Tuesday (Jan 31), Mudalige was released from the case filed against him on charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Delivering the order, Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis had mentioned that the accused, who was detained since 22 August 2022, was not found to have committed any offices under the PTA.

