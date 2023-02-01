Foreign Minister Sabry meets US official Victoria Nuland

Foreign Minister Sabry meets US official Victoria Nuland

February 1, 2023   04:27 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry today (01 Feb.) met with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland.

Accordingly, matters of mutual importance, in the context of 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, were discussed, while Sabry also welcomed the solidarity extended by the US Government towards Sri Lanka’s discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, the Minister further expressed his gratitude towards the assistance provided by the USA with regards to addressing Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic crisis.

The US official arrived in Sri Lanka this morning, and was received by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung upon her arrival.

Nuland later visited President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat, during which several matters of concern, including Sri Lanka’s ongoing discussion with the IMF and the full implementation of the 13th Amendment were discussed.

