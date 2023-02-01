Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry has assured that the establishment of a truth-seeking mechanism and a new security legislation, replacing the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), is in the stage of being finalised.

Sabry stated this in response to an appeal made by the United Kingdom and the United States that the PTA be repealed, and that same-sex conduct be decriminalized in Sri Lanka.

The appeal was made by representatives of the UK and the US at the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group during its 42nd session in Geneva.

Accordingly, Sabry assured that as Sri Lanka prepares to undertake the next round of commitments under the UPR process, a range of policy measures are being identified to be addressed, including the replacement of the PTA.

Speaking in a video statement at the session, Sabry noted that while Sri Lanka is a State Party to the 16 major UN Human Rights instruments, the island has also actively cooperated in related reviews by treaty bodies and has facilitated visits by thematic UN special procedures mandate holders.

The Minister also highlighted that Sri Lanka has faced one of its most unprecedented crises during the period under review, adding that the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic also took place within this period.

Sabry emphasised, however, that despite all this turmoil, Sri Lanka continue to adhere to constitutional processes during social unrest, and also took measures to enhance the public’s trust in the Government, thereby empowering the Parliament and strengthening democratic governance and financial accountability.

Sri Lanka is one of the countries reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its 42nd session in Geneva.

Sri Lanka’s first, second and third UPR reviews took place in May 2008, October 2012 and November 2017, respectively.

The 4th Cycle of the UPR commenced in November 2022 and Sri Lanka’s 4th UPR was taken up for consideration today. Argentina, Benin, Czechia, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Japan, Paksitan, Peru, Republic of Korea, Switzerland and Zambia are among the countries reviewed from January 23 to February 03, under the UPR’s 4th cycle at the ongoing session.

Sri Lanka’s National Report under the 4th Cycle of the UPR was submitted on 22 December 2022 and provides a self-assessment on the steps taken since the last UPR in November 2017, to fulfill our voluntarily undertaken human rights obligations.