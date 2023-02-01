PUCSL files writ application over power cuts during A/L exam

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lana (PUCSL) has filed a writ application with the Court of Appeal against the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The electricity sector regulator is seeking a court order preventing the power interruptions imposed during the time period 2022 Advanced Level examination is taking place.

Meanwhile, Ceylon Teachers’ Union too filed a petition with the Supreme Court over the same matter, naming the CEB chairman, the secretary to the Power & Energy Ministry, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) chairman, the Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) and several others as its respondents.

The CTU has requested the Supreme Court to issue an order directing the CEB and other relevant stakeholders to refrain from interrupting the power supply until the end of the exam.

Despite the undertaking given by the CEB and the ministerial secretary before the HRCSL recently, the petitioner stressed that the power supply continued to be interrupted during the exam period, violating the fundamental rights of the exam candidates.

The CTU also urged the Supreme Court to call for an investigation into the matter and to issue an order on the respondents of the petition to refrain from imposing power cuts during the exam.