Case against 25 accused over Easter attacks fixed for trial

The trial for the case filed by the Attorney General against 25 defendants, including Naufer Mawlawi on charges of conspiracy of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019 is due to commence 28 February.

The order was issued by the three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court, comprising of Justices Damith Thotawatte, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe, when the case was take up in court today (01 Feb.).

Thus, the defence counsel too, was instructed to obtain all necessary documents pertaining to the case from the Attorney General.

The Attorney General filed a case against 25 defendants, including Naufer Mawlawi, Sajid Mawlawi, Mohamed Milhan, Sadiq Abdullah, Aadam Lebbe, Mohamed Sanasdeen and Mohamed Rizvan, on 23,270 charges pertaining to the aiding and abetting and conspiring of the 2019 terror attack.

The charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) include conspiring to murder, aiding and abetting, collecting arms and ammunition, and attempted murder.