Case against 25 accused over Easter attacks fixed for trial

Case against 25 accused over Easter attacks fixed for trial

February 1, 2023   07:58 pm

The trial for the case filed by the Attorney General against 25 defendants, including Naufer Mawlawi on charges of conspiracy of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday Attacks of 2019 is due to commence 28 February.

The order was issued by the three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court, comprising of Justices Damith Thotawatte, Amal Ranaraja and Navaratne Marasinghe, when the case was take up in court today (01 Feb.).

Thus, the defence counsel too, was instructed to obtain all necessary documents pertaining to the case from the Attorney General.

The Attorney General filed a case against 25 defendants, including Naufer Mawlawi, Sajid Mawlawi, Mohamed Milhan, Sadiq Abdullah, Aadam Lebbe, Mohamed Sanasdeen and Mohamed Rizvan, on 23,270 charges pertaining to the aiding and abetting and conspiring of the 2019 terror attack.

The charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) include conspiring to murder, aiding and abetting, collecting arms and ammunition, and attempted murder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka

National Agrarian Unity levels allegation against two fertilizer companies

National Agrarian Unity levels allegation against two fertilizer companies

Catholic Church to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations

Catholic Church to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations

Wasantha Mudalige granted bail in three cases

Wasantha Mudalige granted bail in three cases

Sajith and Anura pledge to revamp country's political culture, economy

Sajith and Anura pledge to revamp country's political culture, economy

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm