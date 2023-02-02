Circular issued to state institutions to cut down budgetary provisions for 2023

Based on a Cabinet decision, the Treasury Secretary has issued a circular to state institutions to cut down a minimum of 6% from budgetary provisions for the year 2023.

The relevant circular has been issued to all Secretaries of Ministries, Provincial Councils, Heads of Departments, District Secretaries, Heads of State Corporations, Statutory Boards and government-owned companies.

Curtailment of Recurrent Provisions Appropriated for the Year 2023 by 6 Percent and Public Expenditure Mana... by Adaderana Online on Scribd