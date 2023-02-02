Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

February 2, 2023   07:15 am

The Meteorology Department says the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the east coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country.

Therefore, cloudy sky will prevail over most parts of the island and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Sowers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Puttalam district.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and North-Western provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

It is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar, Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa and requested to be vigilant, in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speeds will be 40-50 kmph and can increase up to 60-70 kmph in sea areas between (06N - 12 N) and between (77E – 85E). Heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the above sea area.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above-mentioned sea area during the next 24 hour.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

The sea areas will be rough and very rough at times with the swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m height) off the coast extending fromMatara to Pottuvil via Colombo, Puttalam, Mannar Kankasanthurai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. The other sea area around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

