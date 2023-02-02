Notice from police on special traffic plan for Independence Day

Sri Lanka Police have issued an announcement on road closures and limiting vehicular movement in Colombo for the 75th Independence Day celebration this Saturday (Feb. 04).

However, the residents of relevant areas and staff members travelling to their workplaces will not be inconvenienced by this special traffic plan, the police noted.

The motorists using these roads are advised to use alternative roads for the time being.

Thereby, in addition to the road closures announced in a previous press release on Jan. 27, the following stretches of roads will also remain closed during this period:

• Galle Road from Baladaksha Mawatha Junction to Galle Face Roundabout will be closed from 2.00 p.m. on February 03 until the end of the Independence Day celebration

• Marine Drive from Bambalapitiya Railway Station to Kollupitiya Junction will be closed from 6.00 p.m. on February 03 to 10.00 a.m. on February 04.