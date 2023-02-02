Notice from police on special traffic plan for Independence Day

Notice from police on special traffic plan for Independence Day

February 2, 2023   09:28 am

Sri Lanka Police have issued an announcement on road closures and limiting vehicular movement in Colombo for the 75th Independence Day celebration this Saturday (Feb. 04).

However, the residents of relevant areas and staff members travelling to their workplaces will not be inconvenienced by this special traffic plan, the police noted.

The motorists using these roads are advised to use alternative roads for the time being.

Thereby, in addition to the road closures announced in a previous press release on Jan. 27, the following stretches of roads will also remain closed during this period:

• Galle Road from Baladaksha Mawatha Junction to Galle Face Roundabout will be closed from 2.00 p.m. on February 03 until the end of the Independence Day celebration

• Marine Drive from Bambalapitiya Railway Station to Kollupitiya Junction will be closed from 6.00 p.m. on February 03 to 10.00 a.m. on February 04.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana