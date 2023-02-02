Probes into sudden death of two foreign sailors off Galle

Probes into sudden death of two foreign sailors off Galle

February 2, 2023   11:07 am

The Galle Port Police has initiated investigations into a complaint received yesterday (Feb. 01) with regard to the sudden death of two foreign sailors aboard a vessel on international waters.

The two sailors, who were aged 41 and 53, were reportedly crew members of a cargo ship sailing from Egypt to India along the international maritime boundary line. They have also been identified as two Ukrainian nationals.

 The cargo ship is currently anchored near the Galle Port, and arrangements are being made to bring the bodies of the deceased ashore, after facts regarding the matter are reported to the Galle Magistrate.

Later, the bodies will be taken to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige released on bail after 167 days in detention

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.01

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

Gazette on local government election date published (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland visits Sri Lanka (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

77 senior military officers awarded 'Vishishta Seva Vibushana' medals (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sabry tells UNHRC (English)

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

Measures underway to replace PTA - Sri Lanka's foreign minister tells UNHRC

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm