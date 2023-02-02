Probes into sudden death of two foreign sailors off Galle

The Galle Port Police has initiated investigations into a complaint received yesterday (Feb. 01) with regard to the sudden death of two foreign sailors aboard a vessel on international waters.

The two sailors, who were aged 41 and 53, were reportedly crew members of a cargo ship sailing from Egypt to India along the international maritime boundary line. They have also been identified as two Ukrainian nationals.

The cargo ship is currently anchored near the Galle Port, and arrangements are being made to bring the bodies of the deceased ashore, after facts regarding the matter are reported to the Galle Magistrate.

Later, the bodies will be taken to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem examination.