CEB gives undertaking before Supreme Court on power cuts

Power cuts will not be imposed until the contempt of court case filed by the Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) is taken up for support tomorrow (Feb. 03), the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said today giving an undertaking to the Supreme Court.

The case was called before the Supreme Court judge bench comprising Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Shiran Gunaratne this morning.

The rights group had filed a contempt of court against the Power & Energy Ministry’s secretary, CEB chairman and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) chairman, over their failure to abide by the agreement reached at a recent meeting to provide an uninterrupted supply of power while the Advanced Level examination is taking place from January 23 to February 17.

During today’s court proceedings, the legal counsels representing the CEB requested the judge bench to fix the case for support tomorrow, stating that they require more time to consult their client.

However, Justice Kodagoda raised concerns about deferring the case, noting that it is a matter of urgency.

Accordingly, the defence counsels were allowed to briefly consult their client before the case was called before the judge bench again this afternoon.

Lodging the case, the HRCSL had stated that the CEB chairman is guilty of the offence of contempt under the provisions of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 21 of 1996.

The HRCSL alleged that notwithstanding the settlement arrived by the above parties to provide uninterrupted electricity for the A/L exam candidates during the period of the examination, the CEB willfully and maliciously disregarded the settlement and continued with the power cuts. The rights group slammed the interruption of power cuts during the A/L exam as a “gross violation of a child’s right to education.”