Several injured after three buses transporting STF officers collide

February 2, 2023   02:14 pm

Three buses belonging to the Police Special Task Force (STF) have collided while transporting a group of security officers for the rehearsals of the Independence Day celebration.

The accident took place at around 5.30 a.m. this morning (Feb. 02) on the Galle-Colombo main road, in the area of Nalluruwa, Panadura.

At least 09 individuals have been hospitalized so far, owing to the injuries sustained in the accident.

