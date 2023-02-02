Several injured after three buses transporting STF officers collide

Three buses belonging to the Police Special Task Force (STF) have collided while transporting a group of security officers for the rehearsals of the Independence Day celebration.

The accident took place at around 5.30 a.m. this morning (Feb. 02) on the Galle-Colombo main road, in the area of Nalluruwa, Panadura.

At least 09 individuals have been hospitalized so far, owing to the injuries sustained in the accident.