Over 100 acres of lands in north to be released ahead of Independence Day

A total of 108 acres of land in the north, which was under the custody of security forces, will be released tomorrow (Feb. 03), ahead of the 75th National Independence Day.

These pieces of land are slated to be distributed among 197 families, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The decision has been taken on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier, the Head of State had pledged to release these lands prior to the country’s 75th Independence anniversary.