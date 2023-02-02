ASPI crosses 9,000 points mark for first time in over 3 months

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange gained 72.37 points (0.81%) to close at 9,022.38 points at the end of trading today (February 02).

This is the first time that the ASPI closed trading at above the 9,000 points mark since October 14, 2022.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 gained 13.22 points to close at 2,812 points. This is an increase of 0.47 percent.

The total market turnover today was over Rs. 1.8 billion while over 67 million shares have been traded within the day.