Islandwide liquor stores to remain closed for two days

February 2, 2023   04:05 pm

Liquor stores islandwide are scheduled to be closed on 04 and 05 February, the Excise Department announced today (02 Feb.).

Accordingly, all liquor stores across the island will be closed on 04 and 05 February, in view of Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Anniversary and the Navam full moon Poya day, respectively.

Thus, the Excise Department noted that all liquor stores can only be reopened at the usual time on Monday (06 Feb.) once closed tomorrow night (03 Feb.).

